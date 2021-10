WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1; 21 KOs) takes on challenger Deontay Wilder (42-1-1; 41 KOs) in the third installment of their rivalry. Fans can watch the main card, which starts at 9 p.m. ET and includes the monster Fury-Wilder match, by purchasing the pay-per-view at ESPN+ for $79.99. Wilder and Fury should begin their walk to the ring around 11:30 p.m. ET, though that is subject to change depending on how long the other fights last.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO