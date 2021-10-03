CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor church blesses local pets

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqXBw_0cG2aENE00

SOUTH WINDSOR — Animal and pet lovers in the region were invited to bring their furry friends to a Blessing of the Animals held at the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon.

The event, held by Rev. Anne Fraley, consisted of shared prayers and an individual blessing for each pet. People were also encouraged to bring photos or mementos of deceased pets, or even a stuffed toy.

“I’m a dog lover and it’s meaningful to me and I know it’s meaningful to other folks,” said Fraley, who started holding the event at St. Peter’s four years ago.

She had previously blessed animals at other churches she served at, in addition to a campground in Tennessee for Hurricane Katrina refugees.

“Churches have been doing this for a while and I’ve been doing this in other churches so I’ve been bringing that along with me,” she said.

The Blessing of the Animals was held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals. His feast day is Oct. 4.

“The blessing is a great way to connect with the animals and their spirits,” said Bettie-Jeanne Rivard-Darby, an Ellington resident who brought her Dalmatian Holly to receive the blessing. Rivard-Darby is the leader of the East of the River Chapter of Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child.

Holly, whose full name is The Angel Holly Hope, was named after Rivard-Darby’s deceased daughter Robyn April.

“Robyn would have been named Holly if she wasn’t named Robyn,” Rivard-Darby said.

When Rivard-Darby was looking for a Dalmatian to adopt, the breeder’s name was also Holly. This led her to believe her daughter was still out there, and wanted to let her know she was OK.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Robyn wanted to send me this dog,” she said.

Holly, who is Rivard-Darby’s 39th dog, is trained for therapy, and helps her manage anxiety.

“Before I have a panic attack she can let me know,” she said, adding, ”I think I’m OK and she’ll keep alerting me. And I pull over just in time.”

Holly received an individual blessing from Fraley in addition to the other dogs that were present.

“It was so special to us,” Rivard-Darby said. She was happy to find such an event to bring Holly to.

“They’re getting harder to find,” she said blessing events.

