CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Showers stay in the forecast

By Jesse Walker
MyWabashValley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropics remain active. Some rain in the area. High of 79 and low of 68 today. No rain at he station so far. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has moisture in the area. Satellite has clouds around and radar has some rain on it. Few showers next two days. Rain should dry up by the end of the week and next weekend. Temps will stay nice and will stay above normal in the longer term. Tonight, few showers and 61. Tomorrow, scattered showers and 76. Mild and back to dry weather later next week.

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Radar
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy