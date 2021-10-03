Showers stay in the forecast

Tropics remain active. Some rain in the area. High of 79 and low of 68 today. No rain at he station so far. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has moisture in the area. Satellite has clouds around and radar has some rain on it. Few showers next two days. Rain should dry up by the end of the week and next weekend. Temps will stay nice and will stay above normal in the longer term. Tonight, few showers and 61. Tomorrow, scattered showers and 76. Mild and back to dry weather later next week.