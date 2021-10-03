CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Midstate woman celebrates 107th birthday at family’s restaurant

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reaching 100 years of age is a special milestone, and every year after that is worth celebrating. Dozens of family and friends gathered at Roberto’s Pizza in Camp Hill, Cumberland County to celebrate the 107th birthday of Francis Roberto.

She has been a big part of the family business for over 40 years. Some of her favorite recipes are still being used in the restaurant.

Ms. Roberto has 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

“It is wonderful and our family is so big and we just keep growing generation after generation and we are just so blessed to still have her around,” Elizabeth Roberto, granddaughter, said.

Francis Roberto says the secret to her longevity is drinking ginger ale.

Mich Inschino
5d ago

Her secret.. drinking ginger ale...well I should live forever then. I drink it a lot. KEEP living and share some stories. I am sure you got some good ones.. (to bad she won't see this).

