FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper level area of low pressure will help spread moisture across southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level area of low pressure will help to spread moisture back into southern Arizona on Monday, leading to a slight chance of a shower late Monday with better rain chances on Tuesday. Total rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.10″ with slightly higher amounts possible across the higher elevations east of Tucson. Sunny skies return on Wednesday.www.kold.com
