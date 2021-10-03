Tornado Warning issued for Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Oakland The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oakland County in southeastern Michigan * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ortonville, or near Holly, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ortonville around 630 PM EDT. Oxford around 655 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakeville, Lake Orion and Leonard. This includes I-75 near mile marker 96. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN