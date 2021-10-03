CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-Year-Old Newark Woman Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
A 24-year-old Newark woman died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning in Burlington County, authorities said.

Mabel Cerrate-Valdez was in the inner northbound lanes when her vehicle left the highway, overturned and struck a bridge support around 7:40 a.m. in Bordentown, New Jersey State Police said.

Her car went off the roadway to the right and she was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 113

Driver263
5d ago

New Jersey Turnpike and the flow of traffic is a concerning factor in the wrecks that occur on this part of the expressway. The speed that individuals are moving at are far to fast for drivers who don't have the conception of how fast they are going and can't recover from a simple swerve or avoiding a hazard in the roadway. People need to adjust there speed to a safe acceleration and maintain a safe following distance in order to have control of the vehicle. Sad to see so many wrecks on our roadways that include fatalities that definitely can be avoided. SLOW DOWN AND PUT THE PHONE DOWN!!!! your chances of survival are greatly reduced by following simple instructions.

Reply(7)
17
Luis Rojas
5d ago

We went to school together we didn’t hang out with one another but she was one of the coolest people I ever knew R.I.P Mabel….you were one of the good ones left this world to early but know you can rest….my condolences to the family 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
16
Ileana Rodriguez-Velazquez
5d ago

Great human being was able to know her and is so sad to hear this news. RIP Mabel airport family will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
27
 

