Bucs-Patriots live updates: Win one for the GOAT?

By Frank Pastor
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during last week's loss to the Rams in Inglewood, Calif. [ KYUSUNG GONG | AP ]

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here.

The Bucs play the Patriots tonight in Foxborough, Mass., in Tom Brady’s return to New England, where he played for 20 seasons before signing with Tampa Bay.

Some are calling it the biggest regular-season game in NFL history. Have there been bigger games? Certainly. Has a non-playoff game been more eagerly anticipated? Maybe not.

Follow our live updates here:

Biggest regular-season game ever?

During their 20 seasons together with the Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick went to the playoffs 17 times, won 30 postseason games, advanced to nine Super Bowls and won six. Brady went on to win another four playoff games, including Super Bowl 55, with the Bucs last season.

And yet tonight’s game is bigger than all of them.

Well, no, obviously. But given the hype that has surrounded it since the NFL schedule first came out in May and the personal meaning it must have for the two men at the center of it, you might get that impression.

Though the quarterback and coach have downplayed any rift between them this week, the question of who was more responsible for the Patriots’ unparalleled success is not going away as Brady makes his first return to New England since leaving after the 2019 season to join the Bucs.

As if that isn’t enough, Brady has a chance to eclipse Drew Brees’ all-time passing yardage mark, needing just 68 yards to exceed Brees’ 80,358.

And Bucs coach Bruce Arians will be celebrating his 69th birthday.

For his part, Brady says he is just looking for a win after the Rams ended the Bucs’ 10-game winning streak last week in Inglewood, Calif. Belichick, presumably, wants the same thing for his squad which dropped to 1-2 with an abysmal loss to the Saints.

Brady’s teammates in Tampa Bay are determined to get a win for him in his homecoming game, especially after he put a Super Bowl ring on their fingers last season. Belichick’s players don’t have the same warm and fuzzy feelings for him, but you can bet new starting quarterback Mac Jones and his mates are eager to get the best of the GOAT in front of a national television audience.

Of course, as NBC analyst and former Patriot Rodney Harrison pointed out, there were a lot of others besides Brady and Belichick who contributed to New England’s Super Bowl success, just as there will be a lot of other players on the field tonight who could impact the outcome of the game.

One of them is five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who will start just days after signing with the Bucs due to injuries in the secondary. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, a former Patriot himself, did not make the trip to New England and could be out for some time after suffering a cracked rib, four broken ribs and a punctured lung in the loss to the Rams.

Follow our live updates, starting at 8:20 p.m., as what some are calling the biggest regular-season game in NFL history gets underway at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Report: Gronk has punctured lung

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski remained behind in Tampa, but he is sharing more information about the severity of the injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

We reported that a CT scan revealed Gronkowski fractured his ribs when he caught a pass and was hit by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

But it appears the injury is much worse than that.

Read Rick Stroud’s full story here.

Bucs to start Richard Sherman

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sherman, 33, will start for the Bucs today against the Patriots due to a plethora of injuries in Tampa Bay’s secondary, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.

The Bucs got some more bad news Saturday, as cornerback Jamel Dean was ruled out and starter Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) was downgraded to questionable.

Read Rick Stroud’s full story here.

A read on the game

Here’s some of our content leading up to today’s game:

Tom Brady says breakup with Patriots was ‘handled perfect’

Richard Sherman signs with Bucs: ‘An opportunity I couldn’t pass up’

Bill Belichick says Bucs’ offense is same one Tom Brady has run ‘his whole career’

Is Tom Brady vs. Patriots the NFL’s most hyped regular-season game ever?

• • •

