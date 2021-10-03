CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Police seek information in endangered missing juvenile’s whereabouts

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sq2D5_0cG2YUFM00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque police are requesting the public’s help in locating an endangered missing child. Police say 5-year-old Heily Garcia was taken by her biological mother, Vicky Hargrove, during a custody exchange with Heily’s safety plan mother, Pauline Maestas. There is a CYFD safety plan where Heily is to be in Maestas’s custody.

Story continues below:

Heily was last seen wearing a pink nightgown with fluffy sleeves. Heily is 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Sunday, October 3, 2021. If located, please contact Pauline Maestas at 505-208-1222 or the on call Missing Persons Unit detective at 505-924-6094.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe County Sheriffs unveil 17 new police units

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is debuting 17 of its new police units. The department says deputies routinely log about 50,000 miles a year, with patrol vehicles expected to reach 150,000 miles before needing to be replaced. This year, they will replace a total of 22 vehicles with a price tag […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Jury hung in trial for man accused of killing Army specialist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mistrial has been declared in the case of the man who’s accused of killing an Army specialist. Prosecutors say Angel Grado shot Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019. Related coverage Murder trial begins for man charged with killing army specialist Suspect in murder case asks to attend church services […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man pleads guilty in connection with murdered teens case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of two Albuquerque teens. Stephen Goldman Sr. was charged after hiding a gun and burning the car used to move Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef‘s bodies. They were found dumped on the mesa in Rio Rancho in 2018. Related coverage Suspect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
KRQE News 13

APD: Speed, alcohol not factors in fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian died from their injuries following a crash in the area of Indian School and San Pedro Friday evening, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Officials say a vehicle was traveling south on San Pedro and turning onto eastbound lanes on Indian School. Story continues...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD uses tracking device to locate stolen car, suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a tracking device helped them find a stolen car and arrested the people who took it. The owner called the police Thursday and said their car was stolen but they had a Tile tracking device. Detectives tracked it down on the west side. They found the car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Weather#Cyfd#Disney#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Car crashes through wall of daycare in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a crash that left a giant hole in the side of a daycare. The crash happened on North 1st Street near East Broadway Avenue. Story continues below:. Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Visitors still enjoy static display on Day 8 of Balloon...
BLOOMFIELD, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP arrests South Carolina fugitive

Correction issued below NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that a South Carolina fugitive that was last seen on foot in the Village of San Jon in Quay County has been captured. NMSP had previously asked the public to be on the lookout for 45-year-old David Banacek Tracy who was said to be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials probe fatal house fire near Navajo Lake

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officials in northern New Mexico are investigating the death of a person who was found inside a home where a fire had apparently burned out. The person was found dead inside the home near Navajo Lake State Park in San Juan County Thursday afternoon by a relative, county officials said in a news release.
FARMINGTON, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man charged for stabbing death on Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old member of the Navajo Nation will remain behind bars until trial for murder. Quinten Smith was charged in federal court on Oct. 4 for stabbing a victim multiple times in the back with a pocketknife last month. Story continues below:. Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Visitors...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

395
Followers
162
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy