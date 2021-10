Nebraska 3 vs Michigan State 0- 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 There were ups and downs to the straight set win for Nebraska against Michigan State but the Huskers played with full confidence through all the waves. There was no doubt in the face or body language of the players. After the match Madi Kubik said “I feels like the energy she (Lauren Stivrins) brings to the court makes a difference”.