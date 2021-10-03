CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scorpio Moon Advice

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). A fanciful focus on your story will work for you. What is the kinder, gentler way of viewing your past? Much good can be accomplished by lightening your psychic load. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Tell people how they can delight you. Let them know what you're...

Cosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for October Is Here

Yas, witches…Spooky season is finally here! Get ready for shorter days and longer nights. October sees us shift from relationship-focused Libra season into the deep and intense sign of Scorpio. I mean, it's really no accident that both cuffing season and Halloween happen this time of year! But before you grab the black lipstick and start planning out your costume, it’s important to note that there is a blast of confusing energy in the stars to navigate first.
Elite Daily

This Month Will Be Nothing Short Of Magical For 3 Zodiac Signs

The number of reasons to love October are truly endless. For starters, it’s the month in which autumn is truly beginning to flourish. The world is brimming with things like pumpkin patch excursions, hot beverages on crisp early mornings, and soft, wooly scarves. It’s also when the sun moves through beautiful, balanced, and harmonious Libra, sending gorgeous vibrations all throughout the zodiac. There’s something for everyone during this time of year. However, October 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — and for them, it will be downright magical.
Refinery29

The New Moon In Libra Means Big Things For Your Relationship

In the mood for a change? Luckily, the planets are on your side. This month's new moon in Libra is rising on October 6, and it might just be the perfect opportunity for a fall reset, so buckle up. Every new moon has a theme that centers around what area...
atlanticcityweekly.com

Weekly Horoscopes

We are in the week of Full Moon in Pisces. And what happens during the Full Moon, goes away with the Full Moon. Let’s see what does that mean for zodiacs this week:. Aries (March 21 — April 20) Things will finally shake loose for you. Relaxing your forehead can help let some thoughts go.
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in October, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Cosmically, October is set to deliver an energetic rush, or in the words of astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, a strong sense of "let's go." That's because in this month alone, four planets—Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury—all station direct, shifting the celestial ethos away from the slow-moving retrograde vibe that's characterized much of the past year and toward forward motion. Paired with other planetary transits, these shifts will hold major sway over the best day in October, astrologically, for each of the zodiac signs.
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
SHAPE

Your October 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

With twilight already setting in earlier, breezes going from brisk to truly chilling, leaves tumbling from trees in fiery hues, and neighborhoods aglow with jack o' lanterns and other spooky decor, it must be October, hosted by two signs that are equally committed to making autumn a memorable season in their own unique ways: social butterfly Libra and transformative Scorpio.
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
witanddelight.com

October 2021 Horoscopes: Assess Your Relationships

As we march into October 2021, we will initially be met by significant obstacles, delays, and stagnation. Many of the celestial powers within the heavens will be asleep, in what we call retrograde phases. However, as we journey forth, many planets will awaken, so by the end of the month, life will finally feel like it is proceeding much more rapidly.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 6

Today’s Birthday (10/06/21) Fall in love again this year. Strengthen connections with dedicated practice. Resolve an autumn financial challenge with your partner, before a winter communications breakthrough reveals exciting potential. Your collaborative efforts get profitable next spring, before a lucrative summer income surge. Prioritize romance, beauty and fun. To get...
Elite Daily

The Upcoming Full Moon Could Be A Game-Changer For These 4 Signs

I’ve never met someone who doesn’t find the full moon beautiful. When you gaze up at its mysterious glow, it reminds you of how vast and magnificent the universe truly is. And if you’re a lover of astrology, you know a full moon is serious business. After all, this is the the most climactic phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, and it’s the moment where revelations arrive and changes take place. This is also when the truth comes out and launches you into new directions. Get ready, because the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, this lunar event could be a game-changer.
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 10.3 through 10.9

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Although the beginning of the week is relatively calm (as calm as it can be with Mercury in retrograde), the new moon in Libra appears in your house of relationships on Wednesday. Go with your gut — is there tension in need of proper addressing? At the same time, Pluto goes direct in your area of career and public image. Prepare to stir the pot and commit.
Cosmopolitan

October 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for October 2021? It's all in the cards... (Ace of Swords, The Moon, Two of Wands) Ready to play detective? The Ace of Swords and Moon cards reveal that there’s a great mystery to be solved in your life. And you need to dig, research, observe closely and ask questions. Don’t take things at face value this October, go looking for answers and insights at a deeper level. Seek truth, and your way will be illuminated. The Two of Wands shows this is going to lead you to a crossroads, and, armed with the right information, you can make a game-changing decision!
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 10/08/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A romantic crush gets serious. Now's a good time to ask yourself how much you want to play with fire?. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You won't get anywhere playing it safe. Focus more on calculating risks than on identifying contingencies and you'll make progress.
Elite Daily

The Fall Equinox Will Mark A Significant Change For These 4 Zodiac Signs

When autumn creeps up on you, it spreads throughout your heart. You see one orange leaf wilting and drifting to the ground, and then another, until you begin to feel them crunching beneath your boots wherever you walk. The air begins to chill, turning your cheeks a rosy pink and encouraging you to finally wear your favorite wool scarf. Suddenly, a pumpkin spice latte sounds like the answer to all your problems, because summer may be over, but a new season is just beginning. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the fall equinox 2021 the most, then you’re in for quite a beautiful change.
Elite Daily

October’s New Moon Is About Distancing From Those Who Take You For Granted

As Libra season approaches its peak, your connections and relationships are likely thriving, but your relationship with yourself has likely spent some time on the back-burner. As your social calendar soars, it’s important for you to find balance in your life, especially as Mercury retrograde in Libra continues to loom, kicking up old relationship patterns that have long been forgotten. This is enough to fill your plate with a lot of other focused endeavors, making the emotional meaning of the October 2021 new moon in Libra all about considering how much of your energy you need to call back to yourself, particularly from people who don’t deserve it. You can’t pour from an empty cup, no matter how much you strive to people-please, and setting boundaries is an essential key to having the healthy relationships you need.
