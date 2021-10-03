CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Quarter One Reports Are In

By Nate Geary
 6 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Tavierre Thomas #37 and Jaleel Johnson #93 of the Houston Texans tackle Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo credit (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The first quarter of the 2021 season is complete: well sort of.

Due to the NFL adding a 17th game, it’s a little more difficult to break the season up into quarters but for the sake of argument, we’re going to do just that.

There were several developing storylines going into the season and through four weeks, we’re starting to get some clarity.

Emmanuel Sanders has been a revelation

There were questions as to whether the 34-year-old pass catcher could contribute on the tail end of his career. Through four games, Sanders is on pace for more than 800 yards and 8 touchdowns and has quickly rounded out this Bills passing offense. Many were worried about losing John Brown and whether Gabriel Davis would be able to step into a true WR2 role, but it’s been Sanders who’s run away with the job.

With Sanders and Josh Allen very much on the same page, they’ve become that much more difficult to defend for NFL defenses. Take away Diggs, then Sanders and Cole Beasley will eat. Double Beasley in the slot, Dawson Knox can take over. Brian Daboll can roll out several different personnel packages and it’s safe to say this Bills offense is ready to be better than they were in their record breaking 2020 season.

Dawson Knox is a star

Remember the Zach Ertz trade that never ended up happening? Well, thank god, huh? Knox has looked like the type of player Bills fans hoped they were getting out of college. Most inside the organization had preached patience and for good reason. He was a walk-on quarterback at Ole Miss and had a dramatically raw skillset, so patience was going to be key to his development.

But it became abundantly clear last year that the Bills were entering a legitimate Super Bowl window and when you find yourself in that position, it can be hard to wait around to see a young players ceiling. Enter the Ertz trade rumors. Looking back, it’s hard not to be relieved it never ended up happening – thanks, Howie Roseman. If Ertz was in this lineup, there’s no way Knox is featured the way he’s been after week one. With four touchdowns in his last three games, Knox is entering into elite territory.

The running game has been fixed

A big talking point going into this season was finding ways to be a more efficient and affective running team. That didn’t mean running the ball more, rather it meant making the most out of the opportunities they were building into the game plan each week. In doing so, Brandon Beane changed essentially nothing. Short of drafting Spencer Brown in the third round and signing Matt Breida to a veteran minimum deal, the Bills ran back the same rushing attack that flat out struggled through several stretches last season.

So, the question is, what’s changed? What’s different this season? I think the buck stops with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who had to look inward to find better results in the run game. It’s been an impressive start to the season and if they can continue on their pace, there will be a trickle-down affect on the rest of the offense.

The defense may very well be elite

After giving up 26 points in week one to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills defense has given up just 21-points combined in their next three games – two of which were shutouts of the Dolphins and Texans. Now, context matters and it’s obvious the Bills haven’t faced the leagues finest on offense through the first quarter of the season, but it’s been obvious to anyone watching just how on point they appear to be.

The execution and communication both stand out to me, which is where that old word ‘continuity’ comes into play. It’s obvious that at each level, they’re all on the same page and it shown on the scoreboard the last three weeks.

The rookies are vibing

Many wondered how Brandon Beane would retool the cupboards after an AFC Championship run in 2020 and how he’d adjust to picking at the end of the draft and not the top 10. It’s safe to say they’re seeing steady, early returns from their first three picks and they’ve got to be excited to see it.

Greg Rousseau has carved out a starting role for himself and has established the edge as a run defender and has contributed two sacks through his first four NFL games. Boogie Basham made his first appearance Sunday after being a healthy scratch in the first three games and recorded his first career NFL sack. Spencer Brown, their rookie offensive tackle out of Northern Iowa also got the starting nod Sunday after appearing briefly in the first three games in place of Darryl Williams who was bumped down to guard with the injury to Jon Feliciano.

Obviously, it’s easy to point to Rousseau as the high point but I find myself fascinated by Spencer Brown, who may be forcing the Bills hand. There’s just no denying he’s one of the best five on the offensive line and after Sunday, it’s apparent he’s going to push Cody Ford out of the starting lineup when Feliciano is presumably back on the field against the Chiefs next week.

The 2021 story is far from being written, but after a really disappointing start the Bills look and feel like the team many predicted would represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Buffalo, NY
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

