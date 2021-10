In a game full of potential swing moments, one play ultimately decided it all. St. John Vianney, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, lined up for a free kick in the first half and sent the ball into the box, but quickly saw it directed back the other direction. No. 9 Toms River North turned away shots all game and this defensive stand was the most important as senior Faith Wavershak cleared the ball and transitioned it up to the offense, where senior forward Jaime Girtain was waiting.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO