Washington Football Team vs Atlanta Falcons Inactives
The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. DT Matt Ioannidis injured his knee vs the New York Giants in Week 2. He was listed as questionable, but he travelled with the team and is active today. RB Antonio Gibson was the other questionable player today, but he is active as expected. The only player ruled out on Friday was rookie CB Benjamin St-Juste who suffered a concussion last week.www.chatsports.com
