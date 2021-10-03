Washington Football Team left thin at TE as Logan Thomas injures hamstring
ATLANTA -- Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a hamstring injury. Thomas hurt his right hamstring on Washington's first possession of the game and never returned. It's uncertain on which play he suffered the injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return. After trainers checked him out on the sideline, Thomas tested the hamstring with various cuts, and shortly thereafter he was ruled out.www.chatsports.com
