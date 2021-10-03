CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Surprises Beta Players With Freebie

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, players participating in Halo Infinite's multiplayer technical preview can get a free gift: a Sol Testing Grounds emblem! The emblem will be given out to players when Halo Infinite officially releases later this year. The freebie was announced via the official Halo Twitter account, and is being billed as a way for players to "let 'em know you were here from the beginning." In the grand scheme of things, it's not a huge deal, but it is a nice little bonus for those that have helped developer 343 Industries test for bugs during these preview events!

