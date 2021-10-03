Halo Infinite Surprises Beta Players With Freebie

While playing Capture the Flag in Halo Infinite multiplayer, you are going to want to protect whoever has grabbed the enemy’s flag since they have no means of doing it themselves. While holding the flag, all they can do is a slowed-down run and melee with it, leaving them as easy prey for enemy fire. Every now and then, you might find yourself in a situation where it is better to drop the flag and shoot back to protect yourself, though. Here is how to drop the flag in Halo Infinite’s Capture the Flag mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO