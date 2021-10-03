Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lapeer; Livingston; Macomb; Oakland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oakland, west central Macomb and northeastern Livingston Counties through 730 PM EDT At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goodrich to 6 miles southeast of Holly to near Hartland. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ortonville around 625 PM EDT. Clarkston around 640 PM EDT. Oxford around 705 PM EDT. West Bloomfield around 715 PM EDT. Pontiac around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Holly State Recreation Area, Commerce, Rose Center, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms and Lake Angelus. People attending Troy Family Daze Festival should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH