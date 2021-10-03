CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald's Most Iconic ‘Weekend Update' Jokes Honored in ‘SNL' Season Premiere

By Ronnie Koenig
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn last night's season 47 premiere of "Saturday Night Live," the hosts of "Weekend Update," Michael Che and Colin Jost paid tribute to former cast member Norm Macdonald, who died last month at age 61. It was a bittersweet moment as the two introduced a clip featuring the former "Weekend Update" host's funniest moments.

