Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s harsh reaction to his performance in win vs. Vikings
It was not a flawless performance, but the Cleveland Browns took care of business in Week 4 with a crucial 14-7 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Browns offense had a difficult time in orchestrating multiple promising drives, it was the defense that essentially helped to seal the win for Cleveland. From allowing a mere 4.0 yards per play average to Minnesota to the key interception off Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter, the Browns defense once again shined in a key matchup against an NFC North opponent.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 14