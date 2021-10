Well, that's one way for Dak Prescott to return to AT&T Stadium. Three-hundred and fifty-one days after Prescott's season ended in a gruesome ankle injury, the star quarterback took the field in front of a packed house and promptly led a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to kick off the night. With the running game getting going early and often, Prescott was able to find success in between handoffs while not being forced to air it out all night. And when he did take to the air, he was again stellar, posting a final line of 21-of-26 passing, 238 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 143.3. Exactly what you'd like to see out of your $160-million man.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO