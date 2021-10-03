Protesters call for school officer who shot woman in Long Beach to face arrest, charges
Nearly 30 protesters on Sunday called for the arrest of the school safety officer who shot and seriously injured an 18-year-old woman about a week ago in Long Beach. The protesters gathered outside of Long Beach Police Department headquarters at around 1 p.m. The protest was organized by community groups and some people who know Mona Rodriguez, the woman who was shot and was not expected to recover.www.dailybulletin.com
