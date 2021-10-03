CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Fall Heading Into First Full Week of Trading in October, Dow Futures Shed 100 Points

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were lower on Monday as investors readied for the first full week of trading of October. Dow futures fell 124 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5%. Tech shares including Nvidia and Zoom Video were slightly lower in premarket trading...

NBC San Diego

Stick to Broad Commodities Exposure Amid China's Power Crunch, Market Analyst Says

Commodity investors should stay diversified as China's power crunch roils global energy and materials prices, one market analyst says. Though exchange-traded fund buyers have poured nearly $12 billion into China-based ETFs this year, trying to profit from one piece of the crisis may not be the best strategy, ETF Trends' Dave Nadig told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Above 1.6%, Shaking Off Weak September Jobs Report

Treasury yields climbed in volatile trading on Friday as investors digested a disappointing jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 6 basis points to top the 1.60% level, hitting its highest level since June 4. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose 2 basis points to 2.16%. Yields move inversely to prices.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Chinese Stocks Rise on Return to Trade; Oil Prices Jump

SINGAPORE — Chinese stocks rose on the first day of trade after a week-long holiday, tracking other stock markets across Asia-Pacific as markets on Wall Street rallied. Data on Friday also showed that the services activity in China returned to positive levels. Mainland Chinese stocks pared earlier gains but were...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Is Flat on Friday After Disappointing Jobs Report, Heads for Winning Week

Stocks were little changed on Friday with the S&P 500 headed for a winning week as optimism about a short-term debt ceiling deal trumped a disappointing jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 25 points. The S&P 500 was flat. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite fell slightly. The major averages are all solidly in the green for the week, with the Dow and S&P 500 up more than 1% since Monday.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Markets Mostly Lower After Volatile Week; U.S. Jobs Report Falls Short

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to slow its $120 billion-per-month bond-buying program, badly missed expectations. Ireland relinquished its opposition to new global corporate tax rules later on Thursday, agreeing to forego its 12.5% tax for large multinational corporations. European markets...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sirius XM stock falls after J.P. Morgan analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shed 2.0% in morning trading Friday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti backed away from his long-time bullish stance on the satellite radio company, citing expectations of slowing auto sales, because of semiconductor shortages, and rising expenditures related to satellite builds. Petti cut his rating to neutral, after being at overweight at least as long as since January 2019, while cutting his stock price target to $7 from $8. Following management comments at recent industry conferences, Petti said he raised his third-quarter self-pay net subscriber additions estimate to 400,000 from 315,000 on record second-quarter trial starts, low churn, rising penetration and higher digital-only subscriptions. However, he trimmed his 2021 self-pay net adds estimate to 1.10 million from 1.15 million and dropped his 2020 estimate to 750,000 from 1.05 million, saying the chip shortage is likely to become "more acute in coming quarters." The stock has lost 3.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.
STOCKS

