CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros give Carlos Correa touching possible send-off

By Matt Young
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Sunday was Carlos Correa's final regular season game with the Astros, his teammates made sure he went out in style. As the players were preparing to jog onto the field for the top of the first inning against Oakland, they let Correa, who will become a free agent after this season, jog to his spot on the infield, while his teammates hung back so he could be the only player on the field and receive an ovation from the crowd. A surprised Correa knelt down in the infield dirt when he realized he was the only player on the field and his teammates were clapping for him from the dugout. Correa tipped his cap to the crowd as many in attendance stood and cheered.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Was this Carlos Correa’s goodbye moment for the Houston Astros?

There is much uncertainty when it comes to Carlos Correa and his future with the Houston Astros. But, whatever the future holds, Correa certainly left his mark with Astros fans in what could be his final regular season game with the franchise. How Carlos Correa made Sunday memorable for Houston...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Tigers Interested in Astros Star; Yankees Also Likely Involved

The Detroit Tigers reportedly have interest in Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who's scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season. Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported Friday the Tigers could face competition from the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, who'll all be in the market for a shortstop upgrade during the offseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
CBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of Saturday's lineup

Correa isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Correa will head to the bench after he went 4-for-12 with a homer, three runs, three RBI and two walks across the last four games. Aledmys Diaz will take his place at shortstop and bat seventh.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Send Off
1460 ESPN Yakima

Correa, Astros Clinch AL West, Open Playoffs vs White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They’re in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record. Manager Dusty Baker’s Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox — home field for that best-of-five matchup is still to be determined. Astros mascot Orbit dashed onto the field at Minute Maid Park waving a huge orange flag that touted their division title as the players cheered and embraced after the final out. Tampa Bay has already clinched the top seed in the AL playoffs.
MLB
Martinez Tribune

Marte’s walk-off double gives A’s 2-1 win over the Astros

Starling Marte’s walk-off ninth inning double gave the A’s a thrilling yet potentially heartbreaking 2-1 win over the Houston Astros Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. Marte’s drive to right off Ryan Pressly (5-3, 2.32) ended a pitchers duel and set off a wild...
MLB
chatsports.com

NY Mets: A 2017 tweet has fans dreaming of Carlos Correa in Flushing

Early on Friday morning, I saw a tweet making the rounds among New York Mets fans. I didn’t look at the date at first. What caught my eye were the names involved. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez was a very popular man with this tweet resurfacing from all the way back from March of 2017. Eager Mets fans hoping for some big splashes this winter have begun to dream about the possibilities.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
kldjfb.xyz

Astros must pay Carlos Correa the money he deserves, whatever it takes

Astros fans have grown accustomed to saying farewell to some of their favorites when it comes time for the home team to cough up the money it would take to keep them around. Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton - two key cogs in the pitching rotation that lifted the city to its first World Series title - bolted after the 2018 season when the Astros didn't make much of an offer to retain their services.
MLB
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa sitting for Houston Saturday

Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Correa will move to the bench on Saturday with Yuli Gurriel starting at first base. Gurriel will bat fifth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Athletics. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 9.2...
MLB
MySanAntonio

Astros' Jim Crane on signing Carlos Correa: 'We have a chance'

Despite the multiple standing ovations Carlos Correa received in the regular season finale and what could have been interpreted as a farewell to the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012, Astros owner Jim Crane isn't ruling out being able to bring back his star shortstop with a new contract.
MLB
ABC13 Houston

Carlos Correa carries Astros to fourth AL West title in five years

HOUSTON --Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. It's the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They're in the playoffs...
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: 3 reasons to try to sign Carlos Correa

The Minnesota Twins‘ 2021 season is about to come to a close, and there’s already been plenty of talk regarding what the team might do this offseason to jump back into contention after a disappointing season in which they will finish in the American League Central basement. The shortstop position is one at which there are a lot of directions in which the team could go.
MLB
MLB

Correa, McCullers among Astros honored

HOUSTON – Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and starter Lance McCullers Jr. were among those honored by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. Correa was named the team’s Most Valuable Player for 2021, and McCullers was named the team’s Pitcher of the Year. In addition,...
MLB
The Associated Press

Correa prepares for what could be final run with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa seems resigned to what now appears inevitable. A Houston Astro since he was 17, his time with the team is probably approaching its expiration date — likely to end when the club’s playoff run does. “This is my home,” he said. “But it’s not up...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy