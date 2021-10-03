CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

College women's soccer: Mustangs ride away with win at UMD

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Duluth fell behind early and only got halfway back in a 2-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss to Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday at Malosky Stadium. The Mustangs scored just 40 seconds into the contest, as Abbey Hoisington took advantage of a miscommunication to get behind the UMD goalkeeper and score. They added to the lead less than 10 minutes later on a goal from Kirsten Wetterstrom.

