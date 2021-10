The New York Jets and Denver Broncos meet in Denver, Colorado this week, and there is plenty on the table. the Jets are coming off of an ugly loss against the New England Patriots, while the Broncos are fresh off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which the Broncos defense sent the Jaguars to purgatory. Which team will prevail here in Week 3? Here is a preview of the New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO