Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott says his fighter is a more rounded athlete now and has the variety in his game to take down Tyson Fury.The pair go head-to-head in Las Vegas on Saturday night and while Fury is the favourite - and the reigning champion after he beat Wilder in early 2020 - Scott has backed the American boxer to surprise many and win.Key to his progression is Scott’s attempts to eke out every trait Wilder possesses in the ring; having taken over as his trainer after the last meeting between the two heavyweights, Scott wanted to see Wilder...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO