Heikki Vänttinen: Co-founder at API3 Says Web 3.0 Is the Biggest Growth Opportunity for Businesses since the Inception of the Internet

“Gone are the days of ‘retail’ or ‘e-commerce’ shopping. Soon enough, if you see it, you can buy it — from scanning a sweater on a friend’s back to texting a number on a screen and buying your granola bar from the aisle. Technology and what we know as ‘distributed point of sale’ are evolving, so why do I have to go to a website or a store to purchase a product? Why do I need to enter my payment information every time? Looking ahead, we’ll move away from the traditional shopping experience, where browsing and perusing was the norm, to the one-click to purchase — from anywhere, through any platform.” — Laura Modi, Cofounder and CEO, Bobbie,

