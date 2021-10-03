Heikki Vänttinen: Co-founder at API3 Says Web 3.0 Is the Biggest Growth Opportunity for Businesses since the Inception of the Internet
We recently caught up with Heikki Vänttinen, Co-founder at API3, a collaborative initiative focused on delivering traditional API services to smart contract platforms in a decentralized and “trust-minimized” manner. It’s governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and its code is open-source and its operations are “completely transparent,” the project’s...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0