CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oneil Cruz hits first career homer but Pirates lose season finale to Reds

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuBbA_0cG2RFvo00
Pirates manager Derek Shelton (right) talks with Ben Gamel on the dugout steps during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at PNC Park.

The Pittsburgh Pirates played their finale on a day as dreary as their season, and watched their prospects of finally clinching a series sweep slip away in the same inning their manager was ejected.

Derek Shelton was tossed for arguing an overturned call, so he wasn’t in the dugout to watch the Cincinnati Reds score four runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 6-3 win over the Pirates on an overcast Sunday afternoon before an announced crowd of 13,011 at PNC Park.

The Pirates (61-101) finished in last place in the NL Central for the third consecutive season, and with the fourth-worst record in baseball behind Arizona and Baltimore (both 52-110) and Texas (60-102). The Pirates also own the dubious distinction of being the only team in baseball that failed to sweep a series this season after missing on 16 chances to clinch one.

Shelton said the plan is to change that culture, with a focus on the future.

“We’re gonna accentuate and focus on the positives and focus on things we feel we need to get better at,” Shelton said. “I really don’t think, at any point, there’s any sense dwelling on the negative.”

Shelton watched on television as top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first career home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, providing an exciting finish to the finale. The 6-foot-7 shortstop nearly dropped to one knee to swing at an ankles-high 0-2 changeup by Reds closer Mychal Givens for a two-run blast.

After an exciting 8-6 win on Saturday night featured Cruz’s major league debut and a four-hit performance by Bryan Reynolds, the Pirates were punchless. With Reynolds hitting over .300, Shelton chose not to start his All-Star center fielder. Reynolds flew out on a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth, dropping his average to .302.

Where the Reds (83-79) leaned on left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (2-0), who allowed one run on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings, the Pirates pulled Mitch Keller after allowing one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts on 53 pitches in three innings.

“It felt really good, just going out there and trying to pound the zone, have some fun with it on the last day of the year,” Keller said. “Just have a good outing going into the offseason and taking that with some confidence going into the offseason.”

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first, when Kevin Newman led off with a single to center, advanced to third on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s double to right and scored when Anthony Alford drew a one-out, bases-loaded walk.

The Reds tied it in the third, when Jonathan India doubled to left-center and scored on a Nick Castellanos double to right field.

Cody Ponce (0-6) replaced Keller but was roughed up by the Reds for four runs on five hits in a fifth inning that saw Shelton get tossed. After initially being called out for missing second base while sliding on Max Schrock’s double, India was ruled safe following a two-minute, eight-second review.

Shelton was ejected by first base umpire Manny Gonzalez for arguing the overturned call, and things only got worse from there. It marked Shelton’s third ejection this season and fifth in two years as Pirates manager, who had a matter-of-fact explanation for voicing his displeasure with the explanation he received from the umpires.

“When India slid, he got on the negative side of the bag, the right-field side of the bag, so we appealed it,” Shelton said. “The way we interpret it is, once you’re on the negative side of the bag you have to retouch. We asked, then the umpire saw it the same way we did and called him out, and it went to replay. You cannot argue replay, but you can ask for an explanation. I asked for the explanation, didn’t really like it. And because you can’t argue replay, I got ejected, which is the way the rule stands.”

The Reds scored on an Aristides Aquino RBI single and Joey Votto’s three-run home run to right field for a 5-1 lead. before lefty Sam Howard replaced Ponce with one out and the bases loaded. Howard got TJ Friedl to pop out to first baseman Colin Moran in foul territory, then struck out pitcher Sanmartin to escape the jam.

Aquino drove Anthony Banda’s 3-0 fastball 400 feet into the center field seats for his 10th home run and a 6-1 Reds lead in the sixth.

The Reds retired 11 consecutive batters before Ben Gamel hit a line drive to left for a single, setting the stage for Cruz to crush an 0-2 changeup to cut it to 6-3. After Michael Perez was called out on strikes, Reynolds pinch hit for reliever Shea Spitzbarth but flew out to left field.

“It feels great. It’s actually very exciting,” said Cruz, who hit 14 homers at Double-A Altoona and five in six games at Triple-A Indianapolis. “It’s something that I’ve been working very hard for, and to get that No. 20 right here in the last game and here in the big leagues, that’s a big deal for me, and I’m very grateful.”

Shelton pointed to the excitement of Cruz’s two-game stint, Keller’s strong start, Reynolds batting .300 and the improved play of the defense as positives for the Pirates heading into the offseason.

Getting his first taste of the majors was as exciting for Cruz as it was for his teammates to get their first glimpse of their top prospect, who hopes to be a catalyst in turning the Pirates from a 100-loss team into a winner.

“I hope that players like myself do bring hope to this community, this city and organization,” Cruz said. “But, in all reality, I just want to win. I’m up here, and I want to help this organization win. I dream about being a champion, even if it’s just for one year, but I want to be a champion.”

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz can Provided Need Power in 2022

The talk of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization over the last few days are the prospects called up from Double-A, many of who have an ETA set for 2022, to the Triple-A level. One of those prospects has already made an impression on the Triple-A team and will make the Indianapolis Indians a fun team to watch in 2022, along with other prospects.
MLB
93.7 The Fan

Oneil Cruz can't stop hitting home runs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The current state of the 100-loss Pittsburgh Pirates may not look great, but that will be a thing of the past soon. And not because the season is almost over, but because the future is extremely bright. One of the Pirates’ top prospects Oneil Cruz was...
MLB
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Oneil Cruz off to a Hot Start at Triple-A

Slugging shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz was promoted by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on September 19th. During his first week with the Indianapolis Indians the left-handed hitting slugger has been crushing Triple-A pitching. Prior to being promoted to the Triple-A level Cruz was putting together a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz Should be Promoted to Finish 2021

With four games remaining in the 2021 MLB season the Pittsburgh Pirates should giving slugging shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz his first taste of MLB action. Despite the Pittsburgh Pirates suffering a 3-2 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night it was an exciting night for the Pirates and their fans. This was due to highly touted pitching prospect Roansy Contreras making his MLB debut on Wednesday night.
MLB
93.7 The Fan

Oneil Cruz expected to be promoted to MLB

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) After playing most of the 2021 season in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, Oneil Cruz was recently promoted to Triple-A. In his short stint with the Indianapolis Indians, Cruz played in six games; Most notably bashing five home runs in that time. His efforts have already...
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

The Call-Up: Oneil Cruz

Cruz would be the tallest regular shortstop in MLB history by several inches. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Cody Ponce
Person
Homer
Person
Derek Shelton
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Pirates expected to promote Oneil Cruz for Saturday's game

The Pirates opened their fan appreciation weekend celebration Friday with one of the most entertaining games of the season. Now, they’re expected to throw another bone to those attending games the next two days at PNC Park. Multiple sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette late Friday that the club intends to...
MLB
ESPN

Reynolds' four hits power Pirates to 8-6 win over Reds

PITTSBURGH -- — Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 on Saturday night. He had a double and triple and is hitting .302 on the season. The three-year veteran batted...
MLB
numberfire.com

Oneil Cruz batting eighth for Pittsburgh on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cruz will make his MLB debut on Saturday, starting at shortstop and batting eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Kevin Newman moves to the bench. The Pirates have an implied win...
MLB
WDTN

Reds lose 5-0 lead and game to Pirates

Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 on Saturday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds
chatsports.com

Oneil Cruz called up to Pirates after dominant start to AAA

The next domino has fallen. Get out your tape measures, Oneil Cruz is taking his massive power potential to PNC Park. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Pirates are recalling Cruz after punishing opposing AAA pitchers in only a short six-game sample size. The deal was later confirmed by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz Quickly Makes MLB Impact

The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted slugging shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the Majors for final two games of the regular season and he quickly made an impact. The future of the Pittsburgh Pirates is as bright as the sun. That tends to be the case for team’s that have a top 5 farm system in baseball after all. While the 2021 season saw the Pirates finish with a 61-101 record fans did start to get a flash into what the future can hold.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
960
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy