Southpaw Nominated for Induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame

By Inside the White Sox
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG NEWS! — Every White Sox fan’s favorite fuzzy green dude, Southpaw, is being considered for induction into the National Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF). EVEN BIGGER NEWS! — YOU can help bring the nomination home!. While Southpaw, MLB Network Radio’s “Best Mascot in Baseball 2020” and a Regional Emmy®ufe0f...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southpaw#Induction#The Mascot Hall Of Fame#Every White Sox#Mhof#Mlb Network Radio#Ufe0f Award
