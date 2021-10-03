A's season ends with loss Astros; Bob Melvin hopeful core returns intact

HOUSTON — Not since 2017 had the A’s played a game like Sunday’s, a regular-season finale with nothing to follow. A 7-6 walk-off loss to Houston ushered in the onset of Oakland’s offseason. Falling short of a fourth straight postseason appearance, the A’s had stated disappointment in recent days at not fulfilling their goal of a deep run. Change could await this winter. Manager Bob Melvin was asked Sunday whether he had addressed the current group before its potential last game all together.