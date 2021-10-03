CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions fear torn Achilles for linebacker Romeo Okwara

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yD3uS_0cG2Q9ku00

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara left Sunday’s game with an apparent Achilles injury.

Coach Dan Campbell said it “doesn’t look good at all” following the Lions’ 24-14 loss to the host Chicago Bears.

Okwara, 26, will undergo further tests to determine if his left Achilles is torn, which would end his 2021 season.

Okwara left the field with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter and did not return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wbuV_0cG2Q9ku00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

The sixth-year pass rusher entered Week 4 with six tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack in three September games. He has 145 tackles and 21 sacks in 70 games (31 starts) with the New York Giants (2016-17) and Lions.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

For the Detroit Lions, change is good and necessary

The Detroit Lions‘ new regime continues to mold this team. Change isn’t only a good thing for these Motor City cats, but necessary. For the last dozen seasons, the Detroit Lions’ identity was quarterback Matthew Stafford. For years there have often been discussions about how this franchise needed an identity. However, for 12 years it was all about Stafford.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens head to Detroit to take on the Lions

The Ravens are brimming with confidence after a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Next in their way, the 0-2 Detroit Lions, who have yet to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball. Even worse than the Lions’ record is their defense, which has surrendered at least...
NFL
927thevan.com

After no takers on trade, Lions release veteran linebacker Collins

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are parting ways with linebacker Jamie Collins. Detroit released Collins on Tuesday after the team explored trade options for the nine-year veteran. Collins is now free to sign with another team and will still make the full $8.8 million he was owed from the Lions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Linebacker

The Detroit Lions have finally given up on pursuing a trade for veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Collins has been released from the team one week after he was dropped out of the starting lineup. Last week, head coach Dan Campbell said...
NFL
Morning Sun

No Suitors: Lions cut linebacker Jamie Collins

Veteran Jamie Collins is now free to test the waters of free agency, as he was cut by the Detroit Lions Tuesday afternoon. After the Monday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell compared Collins’ effort level to teammate Alex Anzalone, signaling to many that the veteran’s time in Detroit was likely coming to a close.
NFL
927thevan.com

Lions lose linebacker for the season due to Achilles injury

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Lions linebacker Romeo Okwara is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury in Sunday’s loss at Chicago. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Okwara’s injury yesterday. Campbell said center Frank Ragnow is likely to miss this week’s game in Minnesota with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Td
WXYZ

Trey Flowers out vs. Bears, Michael Brockers, Romeo Okwara, D'Andre Swift questionable

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Trey Flowers out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not practice this week. Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder), and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) are all listed as questionable. All three were limited participants in practice this week.
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

Lions Week 4 injury report: D'Andre Swift, Romeo Okwara both questionable for Sunday

The Lions released their final injury report of Week 4, with three players considered questionable:. DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), and RB D'Andre Swift (groin) were all limited in practice on Friday, making them questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago. OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not practice again, with head coach Dan Campbell saying that he was "tilting towards probably being out" against the Bears.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions injury updates: Romeo Okwara (foot), Frank Ragnow (toe) leave game vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions suffered two key injuries in the first quarter of their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears that an already beat-up team cannot afford to lose. Edge defender Romeo Okwara suffered a foot injury, while Frank Ragnow is dealing with a toe injury. Both players went to the locker room shortly after their injury. UPDATE: Okwara is out for the remainder of the game, Ragnow is listed as questionable. UPDATE 2: Ragnow has been downgraded to OUT as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Romeo Okwara feared to have suffered season-ending Achilles injury; Frank Ragnow could miss time too

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions are one of just two teams that haven’t won this year. They’ve dropped eight straight games overall, the second-longest losing streak in the league. They’re playing without their top receiver, and their top left tackle, and their top cornerback, and the guy who replaced their top cornerback, and their top run defender on the edge.
NFL
FanSided

Fomer Lions linebacker Jamie Collins headed back to the Patriots

It was a clear fit upon his being available, but former Lions linebacker Jamie Collins is reportedly indeed headed back to the New England Patriots. A soon-to-be 32-year old linebacker is not a good fit for a rebuild, and the Detroit Lions acknowledged as much by trying to trade Jamie Collins before releasing him in late-September. Now, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, Collins and the New England Patriots are “working towards” a deal.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Studies suggest long recovery after Achilles injuries for Romeo Okwara, Jeff Okudah

2021 hasn’t been kind to the Detroit Lions, especially when it comes to injuries and their star players. Defensive starters Jeff Okudah and Romeo Okwara each suffered season-ending Achilles injuries, in Weeks 1 and 4 respectively, and recent medical studies suggest a long road to recovery for each. Achilles injuries...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Romeo Okwara confirms Achilles surgery this week: ‘I’ll be back better than ever’

Detroit Lions edge defender Romeo Okwara became the second Lions defender to suffer a season-ending Achilles injury. Joining cornerback Jeff Okudah, Okwara went down in the first quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the game shortly thereafter. Okwara was in the midst of...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy