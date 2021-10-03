AP Top 25: Alabama, Georgia still 1-2; Clemson falls out

Four teams from the Big Ten and two standout Group of Five programs sit among the Top 10 teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday.

Clemson (3-2), the No. 25 team last week, fell out of the poll for the first time since 2014 after an uninspired win over Boston College.

Alabama and Georgia remained 1-2 in the poll for the fifth straight week, with the Crimson Tide capturing 53 of 62 first-place votes. Both teams are 5-0.

Iowa, which was No. 5 last week, catapulted into the No. 3 spot, leapfrogging No. 4 Penn State after pounding Maryland 51-14 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions, both 5-0, will meet next Saturday in Iowa City.

Moving into the Top 5 was Cincinnati (4-0). The Bearcats, ranked No. 7 last week, rose two places after a 24-13 win over then- No. 9 Notre Dame

The bottom half of the top 10 was jumbled by the re-entry of Ohio State, which had fallen to No. 11, and the entry of Michigan and BYU for the first time this season.

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) stayed put and was followed by the No. 7 Buckeyes (4-1), Oregon, the Wolverines (5-0) and BYU (5-0).

Oregon (4-1) fell from No. 3 to 8 following its overtime loss to Stanford, while Michigan moved up five places and BYU three.

Falling out of the Top 10 were Arkansas (4-1), which tumbled five spots to No. 13 following a 37-0 loss to Georgia; Notre Dame (4-1), which slipped to No. 14; and No. 20 Florida (3-2), which plunged 10 spots after a 20-13 loss to Kentucky (5-0).

The big win for Kentucky (5-0) moved the Wildcats into the Top 25, occupying the No. 16 spot.

Ole Miss (3-1), which entered play Saturday ranked No. 12, dropped to No. 17 after a 42-21 loss to Alabama.

Entering the Top 25 were No. 21 Texas (4-1), No. 22 Arizona State (4-1), No. 24 SMU (5-0) and No. 25 San Diego State (4-0). The Aztecs are 4-0 for just the second time in 40 years (2017).

Also falling out of the Top 25 were Texas A&M, Baylor, Fresno State and UCLA.

