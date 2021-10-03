CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers HR leader Max Muncy leaves game with wrist injury

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left Sunday’s regular-season finale against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning with an apparent injury to his left wrist.

The injury occurred when Milwaukee’s Jace Peterson, who was trying to leg out a hit on a dribbler, ran into Muncy at first base as he attempted to field a throw from catcher Will Smith.

Muncy had to reach into foul territory to try to snag the wide throw, and the collision ensued. He fell to the ground in obvious pain, then walked off the field holding his wrist. Veteran Albert Pujols replaced him.

The Dodgers are heading to the postseason — at least as a wild card — and a loss of Muncy would be significant.

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Entering Sunday’s game, Muncy was the Dodgers’ leader in home runs (36) and RBIs (94). The two-time All-Star is a career .233/.400/.481 hitter in the playoffs.

–Field Level Media

