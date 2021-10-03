CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Greenville, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions could cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Target Area: Greater Greenville; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Pickens Mountains A THUNDERSTORM WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GREENVILLE AND CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with torrential rainfall near Pickens, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Pickens, Easley, Travelers Rest, Liberty, Slater-Marietta, Norris, Six Mile, Jones Gap State Park, Table Rock State Park and Furman University. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

#Mountains#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Travelers Rest Liberty#Furman University
