CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Elliott, Cowboys run over top defense, beat Panthers 36-28

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnR9q_0cG2PvdO00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Blake Jarwin in the first half of a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys ran over the NFL’s No. 1 defense, answering a little history from the legs of Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold.

Elliott carried 20 times for 143 yards in the two-time rushing champion’s first triple-digit game of the season, Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and the Cowboys beat the Panthers 36-28 on Sunday.

Elliott scored the first touchdown as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games while also leading the league in passing yards and total yards. Tony Pollard added 67 yards.

“They’re a good defense,” Elliott said after finishing with his most yards since 2018. “They bring a lot of different fronts. They run a lot of different things so they’re going to change it up on you. They haven’t seen an offense like us this year.”

Leading the Panthers in their first full game without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey, Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first NFL quarterback with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.

It was a different story for Darnold behind the line of scrimmage before getting hot in the passing game with the Panthers (3-1) trying to erase a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter in their first loss.

Trevon Diggs had two interceptions for an NFL-leading five while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first four games since the 1970 merger.

When he won a tug of war with receiver DJ Moore for the second pick, Diggs gave Dallas, this year’s NFL leader in forcing turnovers, multiple takeaways in an eighth consecutive game going back to last season, the longest active streak in the league.

“Player of the month, working on his second month of the season,” coach Mijke McCarthy said. “He’s playing with phenomenal confidence. Obviously a big responsibility watching their top receiver. Delivered with two huge plays there in the second half.”

The Cowboys sacked Darnold five times, including two from Randy Gregory, while Dallas kept Prescott upright against a defense that entered the game with an NFL-best 14 sacks.

Carolina’s pressure did force Prescott into more incompletions than he’s been used to while completing 77.5% of his passes the first three weeks, but he had enough time for scoring passes to four different receivers.

Three of the TDs came in the third quarter to erase a 14-13 halftime deficit as Prescott finished 14 of 22 for 188 yards. His scoring tosses were 18 yards to Blake Jarwin, 35 to Amari Cooper, 6 to Dalton Schultz and 23 to Cedrick Wilson, the last set up by Diggs’ first pick.

“Just being able to mix it around, get it in different guys’ hands,” Prescott said. “All these guys are great. The next guy’s going to try to make a touchdown if they don’t get theirs with their opportunity.”

Elliott set up Schultz’s short scoring catch with a 47-yard run, his longest since a 55-yarder as a rookie in 2016.

Pollard has three consecutive games of at least 60 yards for the first time in his three seasons, and the Cowboys are averaging 201 yards on the ground in three games since finishing with just 60 in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay.

“Our rush defense has been our sort of calling card,” Carolina coach Matt Rhule said. “We were not able to stop the run today, were not able to get to the quarterback, were not able to take the ball away and our offense turned the ball over.”

Darnold, who had five rushing TDs in 38 career games with the New York Jets, matched Elliott’s 1-yard plunge in the first quarter with a 1-yard option keeper. The Panthers went ahead 14-13 on an 11-yard QB draw. Darnold finished with 35 yards on six carries.

Darnold was 26 of 39 passing for 301 yards with fourth-quarter TDs of 6 and 8 yards to Moore, who caught eight passes for 113 yards.

Cooper over Henderson

Cooper missed some early series because of a right hamstring injury, but returned to lead Dallas with 69 yards receiving. His TD came when he beat new Carolina cornerback CJ Henderson down the sideline and made the catch while keeping his feet inbounds at the pylon.

Henderson made his Carolina debut after a trade with Jacksonville early in the week, even though he missed his final game with the Jaguars because of a groin injury.

Replacing McCaffrey

Chuba Hubbard had 13 carries for 57 yards in his first career start with McCaffrey out because of a hamstring injury. But the running game was an afterthought after Diggs’ second pick led to Greg Zuerlein’s 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 36-14 lead.

Panthers: Carolina faces another NFC East team in Philadelphia at home next Sunday.

Cowboys: A three-game homestand with two division games ends next Sunday against the New York Giants.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominee

DALLAS — The Ezekiel Elliott of yore has come back for the Dallas Cowboys, and his big game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 has earned him some national recognition. The two-time NFL rushing champion was nominated on Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts against Carolina. Elliott generated 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Dallas' 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium that improved their record to 3-1 to give them early command of the NFC East.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott throws three TDs, Ezekiel Elliott runs for two as Cowboys beat Eagles 41-21

The Dallas Cowboys grabbed control of first place in the NFC East with a blowout 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott ran for 95 yards and two scores as the Cowboys completely dominated Philadelphia. It wasn’t just an offensive success for Dallas either. The Cowboys defense intercepted Jalen Hurts twice with Trevon Diggs returning one interception for a 59-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Yardbarker

Eagles run defense exposed by a familiar foe in loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The 41-21 embarrassment came in large part because of their inability to stop Ezekiel Elliott. From the obnoxious crop top he wore the night he was drafted to his cocky (and bizarre)...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run gives Cowboys quick 7-0 lead

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. It was his second touchdown of the season. But CeeDee Lamb did all the leg work. Lamb caught a 44-yard pass from Dak Prescott to the 1-yard line to set up the score. The ball was slightly underthrown to the wide-open Lamb, slowing him and allowing Steven Nelson to catch up to make the tackle.
NFL
Yardbarker

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cowboys

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Panthers#Jets#American Football
wfxrtv.com

Panthers suffer first loss of season falling to the Cowboys, 36-28

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Things deteriorated for the Panthers in the 3rd quarter and the Cowboys ground game shined as Carolina suffered its first loss of the season, 36-28, Sunday in Arlington. The Panthers held a 14-13 lead over Dallas at AT&T Stadium at halftime thanks to a...
NFL
carolinablitz.com

Will Matchup Against Cowboys be the Panthers’ Toughest Defensive Test Yet?

This week the 3-0 Panthers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, but will it be their toughest defensive assignment yet? That’s hard to say. Ahead of their week-two matchup against the Saints the narrative was that Sean Payton and Jameis Winston, who scored five touchdowns against the Packers in week-one, would show just how legit Carolina’s defense was. The Panthers held Payton and Winston to career lows on their way to a 26-7 victory.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys stake claim to legitimacy with 36-28 win over Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys climbed to 3-1 with their 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers. More than just a win, it was evidence that this Dallas team may be able to do more than just win the NFC East. After a first half that saw the Cowboys down by a point,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myfoxzone.com

Undefeated no more: Panthers fall to Cowboys in 36-28 loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28. Elliott finished with 143 yards as the Cowboys rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.
NFL
Alex McCray

Cowboys Overpower Undefeated Panthers 36/28 Led By: Dak, Zek, and Tre

Dallas Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa (97) and Damontae Kazee (18) celebrate with Trevon Diggs (7) after Diggs intercepted a pass in the second hal(Ron Jenkins / ASSOCIATED PRESS) The Dallas Cowboys 2/1 hosted the Carolina Panthers 3/0 at AT&T Stadium in what was expected to be a tough battle. The Cowboys run game has been stellar the last two weeks. While Dak Prescott has been nothing short of superb and let's not forget the defense with rookie sensation Micah Parson and reigning NFC Defensive Player of the month CB Trevon Diggs with his league-leading 3 interceptions. The question is how will they match up against the undefeated Carolina Panthers and their upstart Sam Darnold and the highly vaunted Panther defense.
insidethestar.com

DAL 36, CAR 28: Elliott, Diggs Lead Cowboys to 3-1

The Cowboys put up 23 unanswered points and turned a first-half slugfest with the Panthers into a slaughter. The final score of 36-28 against Carolina moves Dallas to 3-1 on the season. Ezekiel Elliott led the offense with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 20 carries. It was...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy