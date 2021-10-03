CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down bad? Pick up a Yellowjacket with these punny lines

By Melanie Earle Features Editor
Campus Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUR looking for a date? Try one of these pickup lines!. If UR_SecretSafe is any indication, the UR community seems lacking in suavité when it comes to asking someone out. Asking an anonymous poster for their number and calling them “smokin” won’t necessarily make anyone swoon for you. So, to help all my Yellowjackets who are looking to get stung by the love bug, here are some handy-dand-e-lion pick-up lines to help you out, just in case. I’ve taken the liberty of sorting them by interested party/topic, too.

