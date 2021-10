In a very strange match, Queretaro was able to get their second victory after defeating Chivas by a 1-0 score. It was a match that took three hours to play after a thunderstorm forced a delay of an hour because of lighting in the 36th minute of play. The match was able to be played again, but the rain continued which led to a very strange atmosphere. Chivas had improved with a tie in the Superclasico, but they went back to struggling after losing to a Queretaro team that came in in last place. Chivas will now have a tough match at home when they face their second biggest rival in the Clasico Tapatio against Atlas, while Queretaro might have an even tougher match as they travel to face Toluca.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO