See What Dave Bautista Looked Like After Daniel Craig Punched Him In The Nose And Broke It On James Bond Set

By Jamil David
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No Time To Die finally arrives in theaters in the US on October 8, and fans are beyond ready to see it. Those who have been lucky enough to see Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie are raving about the film, and its send-off to one of the best Bonds ever. While promoting the film, Craig has been sharing some great stories, which includes the time he and Dave Bautista traded injuries while filming their big fight scene in Spectre. With this, the actor revealed that he actually broke Bautista’s nose. Now, Bautista has posted a photo so everyone can see what he looked like after the ordeal was done.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

