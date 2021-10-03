CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Austria adopts carbon pricing in tax overhaul

trust.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Austria will implement a carbon levy of 30 euros per tonne next year as part of an overhaul of the tax system that officials said on Sunday would reward behaviour that helps protect the environment while cutting corporate and income taxes. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

Related
trust.org

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

The junior partner in Austria s governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation.Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery has led to a crisis in the governing coalition of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens which took office in January 2020. Kurz and close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the...
EUROPE
WNMT AM 650

Big investment hubs dodge a bullet in global tax overhaul

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland may have done the once unthinkable by giving up its prized 12.5% corporate tax rate in a global shakeup but it and other developed nations appear set to continue dividing up the spoils of foreign direct investment. Some 136 countries on Friday agreed the first major...
PERSONAL FINANCE
accountingtoday.com

Global tax overhaul advances as 136 nations sign on

A vast overhaul of corporate taxation won support from 136 countries, as nations resolved key differences over the level of a global minimum rate and an end to new digital taxes that the U.S. has deemed discriminatory. The group includes all nations in the Group of 20, European Union and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
New York Post

Ireland hikes corporate taxes in blow to Facebook, Apple and Google

Facebook, Apple, Google and other big tech firms with offices in Ireland are set to take a hit to their bottom lines as the country hikes corporate taxes. Ireland — which is also home to sizable offices for Twitter and PayPal — is raising its famously low 12.5 percent corporate tax rate to 15 percent, the government said Thursday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Tax#Tax Brackets#Corporate Tax#Reuters#Greens#Austrian
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
trust.org

Ireland agrees global tax deal, sacrificing prized low rate

DUBLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ireland dropped its opposition to an overhaul of global corporate tax rules on Thursday, agreeing to give up its prized 12.5% tax for large multinationals in a major boost to efforts to impose a minimum rate worldwide. Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for blue chip...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indonesia passes major tax overhaul bill, VAT to rise next year

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament approved a law on Thursday for one of the country's most ambitious tax overhauls, including raising VAT next year, a new carbon levy and cancelling a planned corporate tax cut. The law is aimed at optimising revenue collection and improving tax compliance, after...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Brookings Institution

Carbon border taxes: What are their implications for developing countries?

Global action on climate change has been slow. In 2015, signatories to the Paris Agreement decided to limit temperature rises to less than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by bringing emissions to net zero by the second half of the century. In February 2021, an initial assessment covering 40 percent of the signatories to the agreement has shown little progress.
ECONOMY
trust.org

Russia considering more ambitious climate targets

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering more ambitious climate targets that would significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 but fall short of carbon neutrality, a draft government document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. One of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas, Russia is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Consider a single carbon tax to make net zero work, economists say

The government should consider a single carbon tax if it wants to get serious on tackling climate change, according to think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).Moving the economy to net zero – emitting less carbon dioxide than it consumes – will be messy and expensive unless the government has a radical rethink about how to simplify its approach to taxing greenhouse gas production, according fresh research from the IFS, Nuffield Foundation and Citibank.It comes as debate rages over how and who the country will pay for its ambitious climate goals. MPs across the political spectrum are concerned that...
ECONOMY
Tax Foundation

Carbon Tax: Weighing the Options for Financing Reconciliation

Last week, The New York Times reported that in opposing corporate or individual income tax increases, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has pushed other Senate Democrats, such as Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), to consider a carbon tax to finance some of the infrastructure package. A carbon tax would be a less economically harmful pay-for than either personal or corporate income tax hikes and a more efficient way to reduce carbon emissions than green energy tax credits, but would come with other trade-offs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

Carbon tax to hit people's pockets if used poorly, ECB warns

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Higher taxes on carbon will hit people's pockets and make it harder for the European Central Bank to reach its inflation target if governments don't use the extra revenue well, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday. The European Union has unveiled plans to cap...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Are Carbon Taxes To Blame For Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Europe’s energy crisis was, in part, caused by the desire of governments to make fossil fuels ‘prohibitively expensive’. The common claim that energy can be clean, reliable, and cheap has fallen flat, teaching policymakers a painful lesson. The harsh reality about carbon taxes is that they increase the cost of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Global deal aims to deter multinationals' use of tax havens

More than 130 countries have forged a deal on sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed. The goal: deterring multinational companies from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or now taxes — better known as tax havens. The sweeping agreement was struck Friday among 136 countries after talks overseen by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It would update a century's worth of international taxation rules to cope with changes brought by digitalization and globalization. The most important feature: a global minimum tax of at least 15%, a key initiative pushed by U.S. President...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy