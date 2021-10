Depending on exactly how old you are you may or may not have some very difficult feelings about the matchup tonight in the National League Wild Card game. If you formed your loyalty to the Cincinnati Reds when they were still a part of the NL West, then you may still hold some very strong feelings for the Dodgers. If you became a fan of the Reds after the divisions were realigned and the Brewers were still in the American League, then perhaps your feelings for the Dodgers are a bit different. Tonight will see Los Angeles host the St. Louis Cardinals in a win-or-go-home game.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO