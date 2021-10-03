CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Newly announced LDS temples include Heber Valley, reconstruction of Provo

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HEO5_0cG2OSyy00

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build 13 new temples, including one in Utah, and is planning to reconstruct the older of two existing temples in Provo.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the plans in his closing remarks of Sunday's afternoon session of the faith's general conference.

The new temples announced are:

  • Heber Valley, Utah
  • Rexburg North, Idaho
  • Cody, Wyoming
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Culiacán, México
  • La Paz, Bolivia
  • Vitória, Brazil
  • Santiago West, Chile
  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan
  • Tacloban City, Philippines
  • Monrovia, Liberia
  • Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Antananarivo, Madagascar

These bring the church's worldwide total to 265 temples (including those that are operating, under construction or announced). Heber Valley will be Utah's 28th.

Nelson added that the Provo Temple, which opened in 1972, will be reconstructed after the Orem Temple is completed and dedicated. Construction on the temple in Orem began in September 2020.

More details on each new temple can be found on the church's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Society
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
City
Heber City, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
FOX 13 News

Utah sides with tribes asking to uphold Indian Child Welfare Act

Utah is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to side with the federal government and tribes to ensure protections in the Indian Child Welfare Act. In a "friend of the court" brief filed on Friday, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 other attorneys general to support four tribes and the United States in a lawsuit before the nation's stop court. In the filing, the coalition argues that states have an interest in standing up for the well-being of all children in state custody proceedings, including Native American children.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Lds#Church#La Paz
FOX 13 News

LDS general conference recap: Day 2

Sunday morning’s session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded with President Russell M. Nelson urging the members to build their lives on firm foundations of faith and obedience.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy