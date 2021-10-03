CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Murder suspect shot himself after leading police on cross-county chase

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
After leading police on a multi-county pursuit, the suspect in a murder investigation shot and killed himself, according to Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police suspected 41-year-old Jason Metcalfe of being involved in the murder of Timothy Vogel, 32, who was found shot to death inside a home on Schlitz Drive in Lake Lorelei.

Metcalfe shot Timothy and stole a 2016 Chevy pickup truck, police said, before leading them on a chase that stretched through several different counties. Once Metcalfe entered Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks near State Route 134 and Patch Road in Clark Township.

When Metcalfe's vehicle came to a stop after hitting the sticks, he got out of the car and displayed a weapon, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired and Metcalf was rushed to a hospital, police said.

BCI was requested by the Clinton County Sheriff to investigate a shooting involving law enforcement on Friday night, Irwin said.

An autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County coroner's office ruled the gunshot wound that killed Metcalfe was self-inflicted.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, Irwin said.

Vogel's sister-in-law, Ashley Vogel, said her brother-in-law was friends with Metcalfe and that the shooting started when Timothy went to Metcalfe's home to pick up some tools. Ashley said a fight broke out that Metcalfe's daughter broke up, but once she left, things turned deadly.

"He was just there to get his dad's tools, and he lost his life," said Ashley. "Over wanting to get his dad's tools back."

Timothy's twin brother, Dana Vogel, said he's lost his best friend.

"I mean, he was my best friend and I was like his guardian angel and I wasn't there this time," said Dana.

Ashley said the situation is tragic, but that she also grieves for the family Metcalfe left behind.

"I feel bad for his children," she said. "Jason's children as well, you know, because they didn't ask for any of this. You know and the last memory that they have on Jason is Jason killing somebody and he died."

The Vogel family plans to honor Timothy with an event to help raise money, while doing something he loved: riding motorcycles. The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Timothy's funeral.

