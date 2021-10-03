CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police: Homeless man shot while digging through trash

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
DENVER -- A man, who police say is homeless, was shot and wounded while digging through trash in a southeast Denver neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said a father and son are in custody in connection with the shooting. The father is accused of shooting the victim, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Cherry Street in Denver's Virginia Village neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the foot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Kurt Barnes with Denver police, the son became offended after witnessing the victim dig through trash. It’s not clear if the trash was on the suspect’s property.

Shortly after, the father drove by in a vehicle and allegedly shot the victim in the foot, Barnes said.

Police have yet to release the names or the charges of those involved.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and are ask asking anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Editor's note: Denver7 incorrectly identified the neighborhood in the first draft of this story. The address and neighborhood has been updated.

Comments / 17

Anthony Lopez
5d ago

everyone should know, when you throw your trash away, in a dumpster, trash can or whatever you use and you put it in an alley or wherever you put it, it is now open to be taken by cops or anyone. its no longer your personal property.

Karen Mosher
5d ago

It's soooooo sad to hear this senseless shooting took place against a homeless person!! Some people are pathetic!!

