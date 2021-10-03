CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stranger Things 4 Teaser Debuts

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things 4 premieres in 2022, only on Netflix. A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
orcasound.com

FOUND | Trailer Debut | Netflix Documentary

In Amanda Lipitz’s documentary film, FOUND, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections, and their lost history. More information:...
TV & VIDEOS
orcasound.com

“The Nevers: Season 1 Part 1” – Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

In Victorian England, a gang of women suddenly manifest unusual supernatural powers and find themselves on a mission that may very well change the world, in HBO’S thrilling new, science fiction, period drama The Nevers: Season 1 Part 1, to be released on Blu-ray and DVD October 5, 2021 by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Nominated for an Emmy® Award* The Nevers: Season 1, Part 1 features six one-hour episodes from the series’ first season, plus over two hours of bonus features including two all-new exclusive featurettes. The Nevers: Season 1 Part 1 retails for $24.98 SRP ($29.98 SRP Canada) for the DVD and $29.98 SRP (39.99 SRP Canada) for the Blu-ray, which includes Digital Copy (US Only). The Nevers Season 1 Part 1 is now also available to stream on HBO Max and to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

See Idris Elba's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Following in His Footsteps

A-list actor Idris Elba just made his latest premiere a family affair. On Wednesday, his daughter, Isan Elba, and wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, joined him for the world premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival. While Elba sometimes shares posts about his personal life on social media, he's not an actor who puts everything about their life out there, including his kids. But now, Isan is making a name for herself. She's joined her dad at red carpet events, has her own social media accounts, and is following in her father's film footsteps. Read on to learn more about Idris Elba's daughter Isan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Bafta Awards#Sag Award#Grammy Awards#Golden Globes#Midwestern#Dga#Pga#Bafta#Peabody Award#Afi Program#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#The Duffer Brothers
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Black Panther’ Actress Letitia Wright Reportedly Fired Her U.S. PR Team After Receiving Backlash Over Her COVID Vaccine Stance

Despite playing a scientist in Black Panther, actress Letitia Wright is under fire for her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, new details claim Wright fired her U.S. public relations team after she faced backlash for the skepticism she expressed over COVID-19 vaccines. In December 2020, Wright made headlines after posting a video that questioned the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Grammy
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy