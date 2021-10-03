CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Does ‘Cool Mom’ Style in ‘Sopranos’ T-Shirt and Classic Vans Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
 6 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski proved her skills at “cool mom” style in New York City this afternoon.

While walking with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, after a family breakfast at Bluestone Lane, the model wore a pair of blue mom jeans. Her light-wash pair featured a high-waisted silhouette. Ratajkowski gave the retro pants a sharp spin by pairing them with a red and gray-striped T-shirt, featuring the logo of HBO’s mob drama “The Sopranos,” which was French-tucked into the waistband. Her look was complete with a gold watch, several gold rings and a pair of square-framed sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski kept her shoes equally casual with a pair of white Vans. The Classic Tumble Era style included a low-top silhouette, as well as the brand’s signature rubber waffled outsoles. The Versace muse’s shoes elevated her look with an sporty edge, while also being versatile enough to pair with any outfit for an alternative finish. Her sneakers retail for $55 at Vans.com .

Ratajkowski’s sneaker style typically includes white sneakers from brands like New Balance and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” star often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps by affordable brands like Aldo and Femme. However, top designers are a constant in her wardrobe; she can also be seen in boots by Proenza Schouler, Celine, Paris Texas and Stuart Weitzman.

Ratajkowski’s also a designer herself, having founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017. The brand has since grown into Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from modeling her own pieces, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples, among others.

Wear sharp white sneakers to channel Ratajkowski’s effortless style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Moschino Logo sneakers, $280 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Aubrie sneakers, $60 (was $100) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ash Fury Bis sneakers, $140 (was $189) .

Click through the gallery to see more of Ratajkowski’s chicest dog-walking outfits over the years.

#Sneaker#Vans#Mom Jeans#White Sneakers
