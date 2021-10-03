CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard man on parole arrested for being in possession of loaded gun

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a parolee on Saturday after they found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop in the area of Nauman Road and Hueneme Road around 7:45 p.m.

Police said they identified the driver as a 33-year-old Oxnard man on parole for robbery and decided to search his vehicle.

During the search, officers reported finding a loaded 9 mm handgun inside the car.

The driver was arrested for various felony firearm-related charges including being a parolee in possession of a firearm.

Oxnard police are committed to reducing gang crimes and gun violence in the city. Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the police department at 805-385-7600 or online www.oxnardpd.org .

