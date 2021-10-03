CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Released in 100 Limited-Edition Units To Mark 100th Anniversary

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Maybach launched the “Edition 100” version of the S-Class luxury sedan, in honor of the luxury division’s 100th anniversary. Limited to 100 units, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class luxury sedan features a V12 engine, noise-insulated first-class rear compartment with Burmester 4D surround sound system, heat and massage functions for the seats and high-tech screens. The model is also equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time.

Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz To Start Assembling S-Class Models In India

Mercedes-Benz will soon start assembling S-Class models in India for the local market, significantly reducing the price of the luxury sedan. In India, an imported S-Class typically costs between 21,700,000 and 21,900,000 Indian Rupees (~US$292,000 – US$295,000), which is very expensive when you consider that the S-Class starts at roughly $110,000 in the United States. By assembling the S-Class locally as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, the automaker is expected to reduce the car’s starting price to around 17,500,000 Indian Rupees, or around US$235,000. That’s still a lot of money but it is significantly less than before, Autocar India notes.
CARS
Motor1.com

Maybach Marks Centenary With S-Class Edition 100 Featuring V12 Power

Mercedes didn't give up on the Maybach brand after the 57 and 62 models born in the ill-fated DaimlerChrysler era failed to fully compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. In 2014, the three-pointed star decided to start fresh with a new sub-brand dubbed Mercedes-Maybach, mainly focusing on the extra-long S-Class complemented by side projects like the bonkers G650 Landaulet and the opulent S650 Cabriolet.
CARS
Carscoops

Maybach Celebrates A Century Of Luxury With New 100 Editions

Maybach is celebrating its centennial by introducing special editions of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS. Limited to 100 units each, the Edition 100s have a hand-painted silver and nautical blue exterior with unique wheels that feature a new grey finish. Additional changes are limited, but the anniversary models also have “Edition 100” badging on the hub caps and rear pillars.
CARS
Autoblog

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100 layers on the opulence

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 was revealed yesterday, but it wasn’t the only new Maybach product to come out. No, in addition to the S-Class, Mercedes took the wraps off the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100. We didn’t have the details for the SUV version right away, but we have them now.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Maybach is celebrating 100 years of making ultra-luxury cars with a limited edition V-12 powered S-Class

Not a lot of people know but the Maybach name is more than a century old. Originally named the Luftfahrzeug-Motorenbau GmbH that dates back to 1909, the company changed its name to Maybach-Motorenbau GmbH in 1912 and built its first production car in 1921. The marque was acquired by Daimler in 1960 and was revived as a standalone brand in the 2000s to make S-Class-based luxury limos to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. But it was a commercial flop until the creation of the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand in 2014 that has been a huge success from the German automaker in the last seven years. To celebrate the centenary of the marque’s first mass-produced car, Mercedes-Maybach has introduced a new special edition of the Maybach S-Class called the Edition 100.
CARS
petapixel.com

Hasselblad Celebrates 80 Years With Limited-Edition 907X Anniversary Kit

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, Hasselblad has announced the 907X Anniversary Edition Kit. It is comprised of a CFV II 50C digital back, 907X camera body, control grip, optical viewfinder, and XCD 30mm f/3.5 lens. Hasselblad says that this special edition kit is limited to 800 total worldwide to...
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

Latest Mercedes S-Class Races Tesla Model S P100D

Here's an intriguing challenge. How does the base model of the new S-Class (at least what's available in the US) perform against an older Tesla Model S P100D?. A new S 500 competes in this video from CarWow. The model gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with Mercedes' EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech. It makes 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. In the US, there's also the S 580 using a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with EQ Boost making 469 hp (350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Fender unites with Lexus for limited-edition Master Built Lexus LC Stratocaster

Fender has unveiled its Lexus LC Stratocaster – a limited-edition electric guitar constructed by Custom Shop master builder Ron Thorn in partnership with the Japanese car manufacturer. The striking axe, of which only 100 will be made available, aims to reflect Lexus’s penchant for “bold design, intuitive technology and Takumi...
CARS
CNET

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS second drive review: The S-Class of EVs

The all-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS -- the automaker's fully electric flagship sedan -- has finally arrived here in the States. After my colleagues' outings in a preproduction prototype and then in a European-spec example, I've finally had my turn behind the wheel of both the production-ready EQS450 Plus and the EQS580 4Matic on my home turf around the San Francisco Bay Area to learn more about the real-world range, the performance and that massive Hyperscreen display.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Audi Pumps More Power Into the R8 V10 Performance RWD Coupé and Spyder

The Audi R8 has been with us since 2006, and over the past 15 years it has appeared in many variants, the most exciting of which is the R8 V10 Performance RWD, which today has been given an update for the 2022 model year. As Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of...
CARS
The Independent

Microsoft reveals limited-edition Adidas x Xbox shoe to mark 20th anniversary

Microsoft has teamed up with Adidas to release an official range of Xbox shoes. The collaboration includes a colourway featuring translucent green details, inspired by the original Xbox console - released two decades ago in 2001. In an online statement, the gaming giant suggested this shoe "is just the beginning"...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Inkas Transformed the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into a Swanky New Line of High-Tech Limos

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t exactly synonymous with luxury, but Inkas is helping it switch gears. The Canadian security firm, best known for creating bulletproof Cadillacs, BMWs and Maybachs, has just unveiled a new line of limousines based on the ever-popular utilitarian van. Designed to chauffeur VIPs and execs, the limo has a minimalist interior with all the requisite creature comforts you’d expect from a modern ride, along with a range of next-gen tech and security features. The layout has been specially designed to give passengers the ability to either do business on the go or relax and unwind. There are four luxe...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz Launches "MANUFAKTUR" Label Customization Program

For those who think a G-Class, CLS, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the S-Class, and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are too common-place, fear not, as Mercedes-Benz has just the thing for you: its new “MANUFAKTUR” label. “MANUFAKTUR” is a customization program that can be equipped to the aforementioned cars, similar to...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
nashvillelifestyles.com

Walker Brothers Releases Limited Edition Bottle Series

Walker Brothers has announced the first release of a brand-new, limited edition bottle series. Rest in Peach, a small-batch alcoholic kombucha, is aged for eight months in Tennessee whiskey barrels from Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery and then re-fermented on eighty pounds of fresh Georgia peaches from The Peach Truck. To...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Angelus Unveils a Limited-Edition Dive Watch With a Skeletonized Movement

It’s not every day you see a dive watch with a skeletonized tourbillon movement. Angelus is here to change that. This week, the Swiss watchmaker unveiled a limited-edition version of its U53 tourbillion watch in khaki green. It’s a timepiece that, despite its transparent caseback and rarefied mechanism, is designed to be worn underwater. The 46 mm watch has a water resistance of up to 300 meters, luminescent hands and markers, an internal unidirectional flange to help you keep track of how long you’ve been underwater.  The case is made from grade 5 titanium, a lightweight metal that’s highly resistant to scratches...
LIFESTYLE

