Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Released in 100 Limited-Edition Units To Mark 100th Anniversary

Not a lot of people know but the Maybach name is more than a century old. Originally named the Luftfahrzeug-Motorenbau GmbH that dates back to 1909, the company changed its name to Maybach-Motorenbau GmbH in 1912 and built its first production car in 1921. The marque was acquired by Daimler in 1960 and was revived as a standalone brand in the 2000s to make S-Class-based luxury limos to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. But it was a commercial flop until the creation of the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand in 2014 that has been a huge success from the German automaker in the last seven years. To celebrate the centenary of the marque’s first mass-produced car, Mercedes-Maybach has introduced a new special edition of the Maybach S-Class called the Edition 100.

