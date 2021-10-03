Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Released in 100 Limited-Edition Units To Mark 100th Anniversary
Mercedes-Maybach launched the “Edition 100” version of the S-Class luxury sedan, in honor of the luxury division’s 100th anniversary. Limited to 100 units, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class luxury sedan features a V12 engine, noise-insulated first-class rear compartment with Burmester 4D surround sound system, heat and massage functions for the seats and high-tech screens. The model is also equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time.hypebeast.com
