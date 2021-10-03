CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers fans cross Lambeau Field off their NFL stadium bucket list

By Noelle Friel
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
Steelers fans traveled across the country Sunday to cross Lambeau Field off their NFL stadium bucket list. Some flew in to Northeast Wisconsin while others chose to road trip it, some driving for hours to get to Green Bay.

Scott Politz, a Steelers fan from New Orleans, has been traveling to Steelers games around the country since he was a child.

"I've been a Steeler fan since I was a little boy in the 70s and we try to make a Steeler trip every year," Politz said. "This has been on our bucket list for years."

Politz isn't the only fan who traveled a great distance to see the Packers face off against the Steelers. Olivia Ross, a Steelers fan from Ohio, drove 8 hours to see Lambeau Field.

Ross also tries to make a trip to watch the Steelers play once every year. She says her family has been to places like California, Florida, and Chicago for football games, and Green Bay was a natural next choice.

"We always travel every year to a different stadium and this was one of them," Ross said.

Steelers fans say Lambeau Field is the main attraction that put Green Bay on their bucket list.

"It's the Mecca of the NFL Stadiums," Politz said. "Being a Steeler fan, we know the Packers are very historic like we are. I had to come up here before I leave this Earth and I'm so glad I'm here."

Fans say they're excited to experience the culture of the city, from trying traditional Wisconsin foods to meeting Packers fans.

"I really want a brat which I haven't had so far so I can't wait to sink my teeth into that," Politz said.

Win or lose, fans say they're thrilled to be able to witness two historic NFL teams go head to head.

"I've been to 25 Steeler games in my life. We love to go all over the country, I've seen Steeler games in all four time zones and this looks like it's probably going to be the best trip," Politz said.

talesbuzz.com

Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers offense is ‘not that far off’

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took 24 hits and eight sacks over the season’s first three games, and he’s already endured a left pectoral injury as the Steelers sit at 1-2 and look for answers on offense. Per ESPN stats, Pittsburgh heads into the Week 4 matchup at the...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Watch: Mike Hilton Trolls Steelers Fans after Bengals Get Win at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH — When it comes to the Steelers-Bengals rivalry, there aren’t a lot of players on both sides of it. The Bengals, going through a youth movement over the last few years, don’t have a ton of players that have come from any other NFL team, and the Steelers are notoriously selective when it comes to signing free agents.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dope Sheet: Packers and Steelers face off at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. It is the first visit for Pittsburgh to Lambeau Field since 2013. Including Super Bowl XLV, six of the last seven games between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less. Each team has scored 25-plus points in each of the last four matchups, including the Super Bowl. It will be the earliest meeting between Green Bay and Pittsburgh since Sept. 27, 1992, a 17-3 win by the Packers at Lambeau.
NFL
