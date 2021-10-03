Steelers fans cross Lambeau Field off their NFL stadium bucket list

Steelers fans traveled across the country Sunday to cross Lambeau Field off their NFL stadium bucket list. Some flew in to Northeast Wisconsin while others chose to road trip it, some driving for hours to get to Green Bay.

Scott Politz, a Steelers fan from New Orleans, has been traveling to Steelers games around the country since he was a child.

"I've been a Steeler fan since I was a little boy in the 70s and we try to make a Steeler trip every year," Politz said. "This has been on our bucket list for years."

Politz isn't the only fan who traveled a great distance to see the Packers face off against the Steelers. Olivia Ross, a Steelers fan from Ohio, drove 8 hours to see Lambeau Field.

Ross also tries to make a trip to watch the Steelers play once every year. She says her family has been to places like California, Florida, and Chicago for football games, and Green Bay was a natural next choice.

"We always travel every year to a different stadium and this was one of them," Ross said.

Steelers fans say Lambeau Field is the main attraction that put Green Bay on their bucket list.

"It's the Mecca of the NFL Stadiums," Politz said. "Being a Steeler fan, we know the Packers are very historic like we are. I had to come up here before I leave this Earth and I'm so glad I'm here."

Fans say they're excited to experience the culture of the city, from trying traditional Wisconsin foods to meeting Packers fans.

"I really want a brat which I haven't had so far so I can't wait to sink my teeth into that," Politz said.

Win or lose, fans say they're thrilled to be able to witness two historic NFL teams go head to head.

"I've been to 25 Steeler games in my life. We love to go all over the country, I've seen Steeler games in all four time zones and this looks like it's probably going to be the best trip," Politz said.