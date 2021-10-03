CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Clinch National League West, Dodgers Settle for Wild Card on Season's Final Day

It took all 162 games, but the Giants can finally call themselves National League West champions.

San Francisco took care of business on the final day of the regular season, beating the Padres 11-4 to clinch the division title. The win was the 107th of their remarkable year, setting a new franchise record for wins in a season.

Wrapping up the division sends the defending-champion Dodgers to the NL wild-card game, where they'll take on the Cardinals at home on Wednesday. It's the first time since 2012 that Los Angeles has not won the NL West. The Giants won the division that year, and eventually went on to win their second World Series title in three years.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb was the star of the day for San Francisco. He allowed four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings, and also went 2-for-3 at the plate and hit his first career home run.

The Giants enter the playoffs winners of 21 of their last 26 games. They last made the postseason in 2016, when they defeated the Mets in the wild-card game before falling to the Cubs in the division series in four games. San Francisco will face the winner of the wild-card game between the Dodgers and Cardinals in the NLDS.

