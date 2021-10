"Berkeley's Unexplored Treasure: The UC Botanical Garden" will be the topic of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club at its online meeting at 7 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 14). Guest speaker for the virtual tour will be Lewis Feldman, director of the UC Botanical Garden and professor of plant biology at UC Berkeley. Although the botanical garden is a short distance away, many Tri-Valley residents never have visited.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO